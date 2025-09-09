Plans unveiled to transform Hartlepool house into supported living for young adults

Plans have been lodged for new supported living accommodation housing up to six young adults with learning difficulties and complex care needs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been submitted by Active Care Group to Hartlepool Borough Council to transform Glendalough, in Park Avenue, to “provide much needed support for referred residents to live a more independent lifestyle”.

It would offer “supported living” for up to six residents “with learning difficulties and complex care needs” who would be “young adults aged 17+” and “local to the area or from close surrounding areas. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be 24-hour tailored support with four staff on duty during the day and three at night, who will “all be local employees.”

Glendalough, In Park Avenue, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

Residents would have their own rooms but live communally within the building in a “single household” environment sharing kitchen, living and bathroom facilities.

It added: “Most importantly for residents it will provide a safe, inclusive and accessible environment for the residents that have been in limbo, stuck within hospital environments instead of in a residential setting that they deserve.

“These are residents that have been assessed by the NHS and applicants for their suitability to be integrated into community life to enable them to live normal lives in a supported environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six parking spaces would be provided for staff, with two in the garage and four on the driveway.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in October.

Active Care Group also recently lodged an application for new supported living accommodation at 14 Elm Grove housing up to five children with learning difficulties and complex care needs.

Local public notices can be accessed online via https://publicnoticeportal.uk/