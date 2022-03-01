Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh 'saddened and frustrated' at progress on ground redevelopment plans

Club owner and chairman Raj Singh says he feels “we are chasing dreams and shadows” seven months after the club and Hartlepool Borough Council agreed to work together to redevelop the football ground and surrounding Mill House area.

In it, the council recognised the importance of the club to the town and the need to explore options for redeveloping the Suit Direct Stadium, which the club leases from the council but is reaching the end of its life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United owner Raj Singh.

The aim is also to come up with new community and commercial uses for the ground to generate money other than on weekends.

But despite several meetings between the two, Mr Singh said he is “saddened” there is little update.

However, the council says it is “absolutely committed” to working with the club and other stakeholders to deliver development.

Pools chairman Raj Singh with Hartlepool Borough Council managing director Denise McGuckin and leader Cllr Shane Moore at Victoria Park after signing the memorandum of understanding last June.

Mr Singh said: "Fans have been asking a lot of questions on the development of the stadium

"I am saddened to say that there really isn’t anything in the way of an update.

"This is really disappointing because it was early June last year that we signed the memorandum of understanding and some seven months later we are not any further forward where we can report something substantial to our fans.”

Mr Singh said targets he hoped to have achieved in January and February were not met and called for greater urgency from the council.

Hartleool United's ground is leased from Hartlepool Borough Council by the club. Picture by FRANK REID

He added: “It is really becoming frustrating for me. There has been no delays on our part.

"We have been at the club nearly four years now and I’d like to think we have kept our side of the bargain to deliver over and above what we promised when we came in.

“It is now almost at a stage where I feel that we are chasing dreams and shadows in that we are wasting time and money on something that is unlikely to develop into what we were all hoping for.

"I am on record as saying, for me, January and February were very important months this year to see if this project could be delivered.

"Unfortunately, I am not confident with the progress that has been made."

Hartlepool Borough Council responded with a statement saying: “We’re absolutely committed to working in partnership with Hartlepool United and a large number of other stakeholders to deliver development right across the Borough, including the football stadium.

“Following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Hartlepool United and Hartlepool Borough Council, we have continued to liaise with club representatives and met with them just last month to discuss their early planning proposals and look at next steps.

“The council has already provided a significant amount of data, intelligence and expertise to the club’s early business model and we are committed to bringing other partners to the table to further develop a proposed master plan.

“We fully appreciate the desire to progress quickly and recognise there is lots to do on both sides to realise the development.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.