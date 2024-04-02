Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Sunak spoke to parents at Aldersyde Day Nursery near Ward Jackson Park on Tuesday as the first families in England benefit from 15 hours of taxpayer-funded care for two-year-olds.

The policy, which came into effect on Monday, is the first phase of a plan to dramatically expand funded childcare for working parents.

During his visit to town, the Prime Minister was quizzed by working parents over whether the nursery sector had enough places and staff.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to Aldersyde Day Nursery in Hartlepool as the first parents in England start to benefit from 15 hours of taxpayer-funded care for two-year-olds. Photo: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

One of the parents said he thought there were issues of capacity in the sector.

Mr Sunak said there has been an expansion of people working in the sector and of the number of places over the past year.

Another parent joked that, with three children at the nursery, the new childcare houses “should have come earlier”.

Mr Sunak told reporters at the nursery: “This is a really positive week for the expansion of our childcare offer – to support families, giving them the choice of how best to juggle childcare and their career.

The Prime Minister speaking to parents in Hartlepool about the Government's new childcare policy. Photo: Paul Ellis/PA Wire

“I’ve been talking to families for whom that’s going to make a big difference."

The offer will be extended to working parents of all children older than nine months from this September, before the full rollout of 30 hours a week to all eligible families a year later.