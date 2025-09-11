Former Hartlepool MP Lord Peter Mandelson has been sacked as ambassador to the United States after emails revealed the depth of his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sir Keir Starmer, who picked the Labour grandee to be the United Kingdom’s representative in Washington, made the decision after emails showed the peer sent supportive messages even as Epstein faced jail for sex offences.

The Foreign Office said the emails showed “the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment”.

He has now been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.

Lord Mandelson is reported to have urged Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison and told him “I think the world of you” the day before he began his sentence for soliciting prostitution from a minor in June 2008.

He earlier this week admitted “that I continued my association with him for too long” after he was quizzed about his association with the now deceased financier.

A Foreign Office statement on Thursday said: “In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment.

“In particular Peter Mandelson’s suggestion that Jeffrey Epstein’s first conviction was wrongful and should be challenged is new information.

“In light of that, and mindful of the victims of Epstein’s crimes he has been withdrawn as ambassador with immediate effect.”

Lord Mandelson, who was Hartlepool’s Labour MP from 1992 to 2004, has now been ousted from key government-appointed roles on three occasions.

He departed his role as trade and industry secretary in 1998 after it emerged he had received a £373,000 home loan from then paymaster general Geoffrey Robinson.

Lord Mandelson returned to the cabinet as Northern Ireland secretary in 1999 before quitting again in 2001 as he became embroiled in the Hinduja affair.

He had been accused of helping one of the Indian billionaire Hinduja brothers get a British passport in return for a £1 million donation to the Millennium Dome.

Despite being cleared by an inquiry of any impropriety in the case, his Westminster career looked finished and he became a European commissioner in Brussels.

Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown recalled him to the cabinet table as business secretary in October 2008 ahead of the party losing power at the 2010 General Election.