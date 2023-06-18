Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to convert 43 Lancaster Road into a seven bedroom HMO.

HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Submitted by Bees Property Management, plans state the site currently has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, with just internal alterations required to ensure there is living space for an increased number of residents.

43 Lancaster Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Application documents outline how the building has previously been used as a single dwelling, bed and breakfast and a smaller HMO.

A planning statement in support of the new proposals says the development would ensure the building’s “future survival” and “create an asset to the area”.

It said: “The proposals, if allowed, provide additional low-cost rental accommodation for working professionals to meet the present and future needs of single occupancy housing requirements in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Single person accommodation is in high demand and this scheme would offer further affordable housing options.

“Best use has been made of the space without overstretching it or causing adverse effect on the proposed tenants.”

It adds the plans would have “no impact” on highway provision and safety in the area and not harm neighbouring properties.

Proposals state all of the seven “bedsit style” rooms would feature an en-suite, while the property would have shared kitchen, living and dining areas.

A decision is expected to be made on the plans next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad