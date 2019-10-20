Readers have their say on MPs backing move to delay vote on Brexit deal
North East MPs backed delaying the vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and readers had a lot to say about the decision.
In the Saturday, October 19 sitting, MPs voted by 322 to 306 in favour for an amendment withholding approval of his Brexit deal until legislation to implement it is in place.
The amendment was intended to force him to comply with the so-called Benn Act requiring him to seek a Brexit extension but the Prime Minister said he will not negotiate a new Brexit delay with the EU despite losing the key vote.
Mail readers have had plenty to say about the decision.
Carol Burton said: “This has come as no surprise. No matter what Boris tries to do they’re pulling out all the stops to stop us leaving. Well I’m sorry, we voted to leave. This charade has gone on to long. No more extensions. I’d give the MPs their P45s and I’d leave the EU on October 31 with a no deal.”
Gav Jewson said: “Not surprised in the slightest to be honest, did we expect anything different?”
Stephen Allison added: “It's been that long now, I can't remember whether we were voting for Brexit or breakfast.”
Mark Jennings said: “What a carry on.”
Steve Mitchell commented: “Lovely stuff.”
Andy Hagon argued: “Makes sense. There's been no robust economic analysis of Johnson's deal although we know it's probably going to hurt, a lot.”
Steve Mitchell added: “I see people still don't get the idea of a representative democracy after 300 years.”