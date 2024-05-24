Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The leader of Reform UK Richard Tice is no longer standing for MP in Hartlepool in the upcoming general election.

Mr Tice previously announced he was the party’s candidate for Hartlepool when he opened a new campaign office in Stockton Road last January.

He said he would be a “national voice” for Hartlepool in Westminster.

But following the launch of Reform UK’s General Election campaign this week, it was confirmed Mr Tice is now standing in the Boston and Skegness constituency instead.

Reform UK leader Richard Tice, speaks at the launch of the Reform UK election campaign launch on May 23, 2024 in London.

Boston recorded the highest Brexit vote in the 2016 EU referendum with 74.9% backing leave. Hartlepool also had one of the highest leave results in the country with 69.6%.

Reform UK has pledged to field candidates in every constituency in the UK in July 4’s poll, but Hartlepool’s candidate has not been announced yet.