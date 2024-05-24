Reform UK leader Richard Tice no longer standing in Hartlepool in General Election
Mr Tice previously announced he was the party’s candidate for Hartlepool when he opened a new campaign office in Stockton Road last January.
He said he would be a “national voice” for Hartlepool in Westminster.
But following the launch of Reform UK’s General Election campaign this week, it was confirmed Mr Tice is now standing in the Boston and Skegness constituency instead.
Boston recorded the highest Brexit vote in the 2016 EU referendum with 74.9% backing leave. Hartlepool also had one of the highest leave results in the country with 69.6%.
Reform UK has pledged to field candidates in every constituency in the UK in July 4’s poll, but Hartlepool’s candidate has not been announced yet.
The party is currently averaging around 11% in the polls, ahead of the Liberal Democrats.