Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The list of candidates vying to become Hartlepool's MP at next month's General Election has been confirmed.

On Thursday, July 4, people in the town will be voting for who they want to see be Hartlepool’s MP after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month called a General Election.

The deadline for submissions to stand has now passed and the final list of candidates that residents in Hartlepool will be able to vote for has been confirmed.

In total there are eight candidates for the constituency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous election count at Hartlepool's Mill House leisure centre.

In alphabetical order by surname, they are: Jonathan Brash (Labour Party), Tommy Dudley (Workers Party of Britain), Sam Lee (Independent), Peter Maughan (Liberal Democrats), Jill Mortimer (Conservative Party), Amanda Napper (Reform UK), Vivienne Neville (Heritage Party) and Jeremy Spyby-Steanson (Green Party)

Residents in Hartlepool last went to the polls to elect their MP in the 2021 Parliamentary by-election triggered following the resignation of the then Labour MP Mike Hill.

Mrs Mortimer was victorious with a majority of almost 7,000, marking the first time the Conservatives held the position in 57 years.

During that time the seat was held by Ted Leadbitter, Peter Mandelson, Iain Wright and finally Mr Hill, who were all Labour representatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were a total 16 candidates who were vying for the seat in the 2021 by-election, with Mrs Mortimer receiving 15,529 votes, ahead of Labour candidate Paul Williams in second with 8,589, followed by independent Ms Lee, who is standing again this year, with 2,904.