Revised plans have been quickly lodged for new supported living accommodation housing up to five children with learning difficulties and complex care needs.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to transform the property at 14 Elm Grove.

The application from Active Care Group seeks to convert the house to “offer a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment where children can thrive with the support of experienced care professionals”.

The proposals are “specifically designed to provide specialist care for up to five children with learning difficulties and complex care needs”.

The home would provide 24-hour tailored support “with a highly trained team of up to 12 staff members, including management, during the day and five staff members providing care overnight”.

Plans add these numbers are a “worst-case scenario” and “not the predominant number of staff typically seen at the property”.

The applicant submitted similar proposals earlier this year which had been scheduled to go before the council in July after 11 objections were lodged by residents.

Yet the plans were withdrawn beforehand after a report by officers recommended they should be refused due to a feared increase in activity and noise as well as a lack of parking provision.

The latest proposals state changes have been made to address the concerns about vehicles.

A planning statement adds: “Each child will benefit from personalised care plans and dedicated support staff, focusing on their safety, well-being, and integration into the local community.”

