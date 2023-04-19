Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty joins Conservative campaign trail in Hartlepool
The Prime Minister’s wife has been in Hartlepool to boost the Conservative Party’s election campaign.
Ahead of local council elections on Thursday, May 4, Akshata Murthy visited the town and spent time with local party members, including MP Jill Mortimer, and residents.
She also dropped into The Place in the Park cafe in Ward Jackson Park.
Owner Maria Seymour said: “It was a great pleasure to meet her and she made everyone feel very relaxed.
“It was nice to welcome somebody with such a high profile to the town.”
Hartlepool Conservatives said it was a “fantastic day” bringing together the realities of life in Hartlepool and asking for support on many points for the town.
They added: “The conversations were warm and friendly with a lot said about the key issues facing the town.”
The party are fielding candidates for 10 of the 12 seats on Hartlepool Borough Council up for election next month.