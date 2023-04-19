Ahead of local council elections on Thursday, May 4, Akshata Murthy visited the town and spent time with local party members, including MP Jill Mortimer, and residents.

She also dropped into The Place in the Park cafe in Ward Jackson Park.

Owner Maria Seymour said: “It was a great pleasure to meet her and she made everyone feel very relaxed.

Left to right: Cllr Brian Cowie, Maria Seymour, Akshata Murty, Jill Mortimer, Cllr Mike Young and Cllr Veronica Nicholson in Ward Jackson Park.

“It was nice to welcome somebody with such a high profile to the town.”

Hartlepool Conservatives said it was a “fantastic day” bringing together the realities of life in Hartlepool and asking for support on many points for the town.

