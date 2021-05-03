Safety advice for Hartlepool voters as town prepares to vote four times in one day

The Electoral Commission says those who vote in person at a Covid-secure polling station can help combat the spread of coronavirus by taking a number of precautions.

Voters should:

*Take a face covering and their own pen or pencil with them when they vote – although there will be spares available at the polling station;

Voters have been issued with polling safety advice ahead of election day on May 6.

*Clean their hands when entering and leaving the polling station;

*Maintain a safe distance from other voters and staff.

The commission says, while voting should only take a few minutes, there will be arrangements in place to maintain social distancing at polling stations and staff will be managing numbers allowed inside at any one time.

Anyone in the queue at their polling station at 10pm will be able to vote.

Hartlepool voters face four polls in one day on Thursday, May 6, as they choose a new MP, borough councillors, police and crime commissioner and Tees Valley mayor.

The commission’s Ailsa Irvine said: “This year voting in person will look a little different to previous elections.

"People can keep themselves and others safe by following the safety measures that will be in place at the polling station.

“It has always been the case that voters can bring their own pens or pencils to cast their vote, and this year it is encouraged to minimise contact between voters.”