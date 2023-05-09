Voters went to the polls on Thursday, May 4, to decide 12 of the 36 seats on the local authority, with one up for grabs in each ward in the borough.

Following the results, Labour are now the largest party on the council, achieving five gains to leave them with 18 seats, just one short of the 19 needed to secure overall control of the council.

The Conservatives have 12 councillors, after losing two, but making a gain in the Hart ward where Rob Darby was victorious by just two votes ahead of David Innes, which ultimately denied Labour an overall majority.

The other six seats are occupied by five independents and one Independent Union representative.

Talks will take place ahead of the local authority’s annual meeting on Tuesday, May 16, where councillors will vote on key positions for 2023/24.

This will include deciding who will be leader, deputy leader, ceremonial mayor and who sits on and chairs different council committees.

The council has been led by a coalition between Conservative, Independent Union and some independent councillors since May 2019, prior to which Labour were in control.

It is already confirmed the local authority will have a new leader, with Independent Union representative Councillor Shane Moore standing down from the role to “find a better work-life balance”.