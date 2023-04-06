News you can trust since 1877
Sir Keir Starmer officially opens campaign office of Labour's Hartlepool candidate for next MP

Labour leader Keir Starmer officially opened the campaign office for the party’s general election candidate for Hartlepool when he visited the town.

By Mark Payne
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST- 1 min read

He and shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper met with residents at The Annexe community centre, in Wharton Terrace, to discuss anti-social behaviour in Hartlepool.

During the visit Mr Starmer also met Labour’s candidate for Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash and officially opened his new campaign office in York Road.

“Visiting the area on Monday, I saw first hand Jonathan's dedication to building a better Hartlepool, and I look forward to working with him to make that a reality if we're lucky enough to form a Labour government,” he said.

Jonathan Brash (left) with Labour leader Keir Starmer at the new campaign office at 206 York Road, Hartlepool.Jonathan Brash (left) with Labour leader Keir Starmer at the new campaign office at 206 York Road, Hartlepool.
Jonathan Brash (left) with Labour leader Keir Starmer at the new campaign office at 206 York Road, Hartlepool.
Mr Brash said as well as being his campaign headquarters for his bid for MP, it will also be a place for residents to visit and engage about the issues that matter to them.

He said: “This office is a symbol of what I stand for, this is my home town.”

