The historic vote took place on Thursday, June 23, 2016 – and since then, there have been a series of major events in the United Kingdom’s prolonged withdrawal from the EU.
Three different Conservative Prime Ministers have served the country since the referendum result, with two general elections also held between 2016 and 2019.
Voter turn-out for the referendum six years ago was 65.5% in Hartlepool, with 32,071 (69.6%) votes cast in favour of Leave.
Of the four UK nations, Scotland and Northern Ireland voted to Remain.
The Brexit transition period ended on New Year’s Eve 2020, after the UK officially left the European Union on January 31 of that year.
New rules on trade, travel and business between the UK and EU then came into effect on January 1, 2021.
As families across Hartlepool, the wider North East and beyond continue adjusting to the changes this new relationship brought, we asked if your referendum vote from six years ago would still stand today – in 2022.
Here is what you had to say on the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:
Phil Hume-Hopper: “Anyone who'd vote Leave now - which Brexit benefit would you miss if we were to rejoin the EU today?”
Katherine Yarrow: “Resoundingly yes, to stay in the EU.”
Neil Skerritt: “Yes, best decision this country ever made.”
Bob Sponge: “Has anything changed for the better?”
Derek Turner: “Yes, definitely, do not regret leaving at all.”