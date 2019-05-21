Skate rink, surf shack and glass-walled community centre on wish list for Hartlepool's Longscar Centre site as demolition work continues

A skate rink, surf shack and glass-walled community centre are all on your wish list for the Longscar Centre site as demolition work presses head.

We reported how demolition work finally began to clear the 'eyesore' building in Seaton Carew at the weekend.

Demolition work on the Longscar Centre at the weekend

Council chiefs had called the centre a blight on its regeneration plans for the area, and a legal notice was served on its owners earlier this year calling on them to fix or flatten the building.

Now Mail readers have been having their say on what they would like to see in its place.

Commenting on our Facebook page, Jane Hammond said: "It looks better already, it's really opened the front up."

Thomas John Tighe said: "A picnic area with tables that are cemented to the ground and plenty of waste bins. Plenty of lights and CCTV to try and stop vandalism.

"Just a nice place to sit and have your fish and chips or even a packed lunch in the sunshine.

William Tuttle said: "Something for the kids. Something worth coming for."

Adrian Paul said: "I'm thinking "large" family bar/restaurant with full glass front sea views, outside balcony beach facing. Smaller businesses attached; Surf Shack Board Hire etc etc. I think there is enough rock shops and ice cream parlours. Whatever is built needs to cater for all year round. "

Margo Bushnell said: "Something indoors ,splash swimming pool,indoor putting green, pool tables, children’s museum, a war memorial like Tommy... I could go on. Indoors for when the weather is bad to attract people to Hartlepool."

Simon Lawlor said: "Nothing too big, maybe a small outlet with a central seating area, open area to hold craft fairs etc. During the summer, loads of possibilities!"

Benjamin George Tumilty said: "A Busker stand. Extend the Park maybe? What we don't need is more pubs, hotels and cafes."

Marie Duncan said: "A skating ring, indoor games and somewhere to eat overlooking the sea that would bring people in."

David Riseley said: "Maybe a few units like the marina selling food and drinks with outdoor seating overlooking the sea."

Paula Boylan said: "Seaton could do with a community centre. Like it used to be. Always busy , shows etc. A glass building so as to take advantage of the views."

Amanda Jane Dolman said: "Something for the homeless."

Chris Ainsley said: "Build an entertainment centre to go well with the arcades. Like bowling or something."