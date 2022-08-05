Local authorities across the UK are submitting applications for funding from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Almost £100 million has been requested by Durham County Council for a range of initiatives across the county for each of its five parliamentary constituencies.

In Easington, an appeal has been made for money to focus on the regeneration of Horden.

Durham County Hall.

If approved, this would include using previously developed or formerly industrial ‘brownfield land’ to build social housing, as well as the creation of a nature reserve and woodland plantation.

It is also hoped that street improvements could encourage greater use of public transport and other sustainable methods, such as walking and cycling.

The authority has also pledged more than £12.4 million from its own coffers in match funding towards the scheme.

The county council has previously been awarded £20 million for works in Bishop Auckland from the fund during a previous round of payouts.

Cllr James Rowlandson, cabinet member for resources, investment and assets, said: “We are delighted to have submitted our five funding bids this week. We are committed to regenerating our communities and seeking the very best outcomes for our residents and this funding will support these ambitious aims.

“Having already secured £20 million for our Bishop Auckland constituency, we are really excited at the prospect of delivering schemes worth a further £131 million across the rest of the county.”