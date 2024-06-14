Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been lodged to expand a successful childminding business to allow it to look after more toddlers.

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to carry out work at an address in Clifton Avenue to enable a greater number of children to be cared for.

The application, from Silvia Marina Carrillo Perez, states a ground floor reception room has been used for a number of years for childminding and it currently caters for up to 12 children of varying ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest proposals seek to allow another room to be used to increase the number of children who can be cared for to 20, made up of 10 babies and 10 two to three-year-old children.

A childminding business in Clifton Avenue, Hartlepool, is looking to increase in size.

A planning statement notes the childminding business Marina’s Amigos has already “operated successfully for almost two years working closely with the relevant authority and neighbours”.

It adds the latest proposals would double the number of full-time staff from four to eight.

A council decision is expected in July.