Successful Hartlepool childminding business Marina’s Amigos aims to double workforce by increasing in size
Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to carry out work at an address in Clifton Avenue to enable a greater number of children to be cared for.
The application, from Silvia Marina Carrillo Perez, states a ground floor reception room has been used for a number of years for childminding and it currently caters for up to 12 children of varying ages.
The latest proposals seek to allow another room to be used to increase the number of children who can be cared for to 20, made up of 10 babies and 10 two to three-year-old children.
A planning statement notes the childminding business Marina’s Amigos has already “operated successfully for almost two years working closely with the relevant authority and neighbours”.
It adds the latest proposals would double the number of full-time staff from four to eight.
A council decision is expected in July.