Crackdowns on theft, domestic abuse and drugs are just some of the priorities for police and safety officers in Hartlepool for the year.

The Safer Hartlepool Partnership has set out its plan for 2019-20, looking at how it will aim to make the town a safer place.

It includes efforts to make improve public confidence by getting the message out that positive achievements have been made in preventing crime.

A report to go before the Safer Hartlepool Partnership from Denise McGuckin, director of regeneration and neighbourhoods, sets out the proposed priorities for the year.

It states the team plan to reduce acquisitive crime – which includes theft, burglary, shoplifting and robbery – by raising awareness and encouraging people to take steps to prevent crime, particularly regarding house burglaries.

To target domestic violence and abuse they aim to ‘safeguard individuals and their families from violence and abuse and reduce repeat victimisation’.

They also plan to tackle substance misuse by reducing the harm caused to individuals and their families and the community by illegal drug and alcohol misuse, including alcohol related violence.

Safety team bosses have also highlighted the importance of communication to ‘increase public confidence through the communication of positive results and crime prevention messages’.

Included in their priorities they will also aim to identify and support ‘vulnerable victims’ of crime in the community.

The final two aims of the safety plan are to reduce antisocial behaviour and reduce re-offending by looking to carry out enforcement action and educate people.

Task groups will be set up to help manage progress for each of the targets and the importance of the safety plan to the town.

It said: “Progress made against the Community Safety Plan will be managed and monitored by the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, through quarterly performance reports and the review of Safer Hartlepool Partnership Task Group/Sub Group Action Plans.

“Based on the needs identified in the partnerships strategic assessment, the Community Safety Plan 2018-19 sets out how the Safer Hartlepool Partnership will aim to protect and improve the safety of vulnerable individuals, groups and localities in Hartlepool.”

The draft Community Safety Plan will be discussed at the Safer Hartlepool Partnership meeting at the Civic Centre on June 21 from 2pm.