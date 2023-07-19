Tees Valley Combined Authority says Hartlepool Tall Ships Races generated £10m for region's economy
Tens of thousands of people visited the four-day event at Hartlepool marina and harbour earlier this month, and hotels and restaurants enjoyed a busy time.
Details of the economic boost of the event came as the Tees Valley Mayor and combined authority launches the £300,000 Festival Collectives Challenge Fund.
It aims to drive collaboration and increase the impact of the such festivals with grants of around £100,000 to consortiums of festival organisers.
Collectives need to be a minimum of three festival partners, with at least two of the festivals having been delivered at least once before.
Mayor Houchen said: “This funding complements our big-name one-off events by building up our fantastic home-grown festivals to draw more people in and make an even bigger splash than before.”
For details see: www.teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/festival-fund
Hartlepool Borough Council is due to release its own Tall Ships figures, including visitor numbers, soon.