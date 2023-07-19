News you can trust since 1877
Tees Valley Combined Authority says Hartlepool Tall Ships Races generated £10m for region's economy

This month’s Hartlepool Tall Ships Races generated £10million for the region’s economy according to the Tees Valley Combined Authority.
By Mark Payne
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read

Tens of thousands of people visited the four-day event at Hartlepool marina and harbour earlier this month, and hotels and restaurants enjoyed a busy time.

Details of the economic boost of the event came as the Tees Valley Mayor and combined authority launches the £300,000 Festival Collectives Challenge Fund.

It aims to drive collaboration and increase the impact of the such festivals with grants of around £100,000 to consortiums of festival organisers.

Visitors at the Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSONVisitors at the Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON
Visitors at the Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON
Collectives need to be a minimum of three festival partners, with at least two of the festivals having been delivered at least once before.

Mayor Houchen said: “This funding complements our big-name one-off events by building up our fantastic home-grown festivals to draw more people in and make an even bigger splash than before.”

For details see: www.teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/festival-fund

Hartlepool Borough Council is due to release its own Tall Ships figures, including visitor numbers, soon.

