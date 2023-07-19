Tens of thousands of people visited the four-day event at Hartlepool marina and harbour earlier this month, and hotels and restaurants enjoyed a busy time.

Details of the economic boost of the event came as the Tees Valley Mayor and combined authority launches the £300,000 Festival Collectives Challenge Fund.

It aims to drive collaboration and increase the impact of the such festivals with grants of around £100,000 to consortiums of festival organisers.

Visitors at the Tall Ships Races. Picture by BERNADETTE MALCOLMSON

Collectives need to be a minimum of three festival partners, with at least two of the festivals having been delivered at least once before.

Mayor Houchen said: “This funding complements our big-name one-off events by building up our fantastic home-grown festivals to draw more people in and make an even bigger splash than before.”

For details see: www.teesvalley-ca.gov.uk/festival-fund