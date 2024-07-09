Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen says 'I will work with anybody' after Downing Street meeting with Keir Starmer
On Tuesday, the new PM and his deputy Angela Rayner held a meeting at Downing Street with 11 regional leaders including all the country’s metro mayors.
The gathering followed a whistlestop tour by Sir Keir of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales and their leaders.
At the meeting, the regional mayors were told the new Government wanted to build on their local growth plans and to explore further devolved powers.
Sir Keir told them: “I know many of you already have growth plans in place – some of you have shared them and that is fantastic.
“What we want to do is build on that with a real partnership where you feel that the Government is up alongside you, supporting what you’re doing.”
Lord Ben Houchen, the sole Tory regional mayor, said he also had a 15-minute private meeting with the Prime Minister.
Mayor Houchen told the BBC: “He was very keen to impress upon me that he wanted to put the country first, he wanted to work with me irrespective of party politics to get things done, to deliver on his growth agenda.
“I was also very clear with him, I have always said I would work with anybody if it is going to help me deliver for the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”
Lord Houchen added he hoped the relationship with the Labour Government could become a “constructive” one, with Sir Keir “true to his word” on plans to deliver on growth.
