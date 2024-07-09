Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen told new Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer he will work with him to get the best for the region.

On Tuesday, the new PM and his deputy Angela Rayner held a meeting at Downing Street with 11 regional leaders including all the country’s metro mayors.

The gathering followed a whistlestop tour by Sir Keir of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales and their leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the meeting, the regional mayors were told the new Government wanted to build on their local growth plans and to explore further devolved powers.

Regional mayors, including Lord Houchen (back second from right) join in a group selfie outside 10 Downing Street on July 9. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Sir Keir told them: “I know many of you already have growth plans in place – some of you have shared them and that is fantastic.

“What we want to do is build on that with a real partnership where you feel that the Government is up alongside you, supporting what you’re doing.”

Lord Ben Houchen, the sole Tory regional mayor, said he also had a 15-minute private meeting with the Prime Minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Houchen told the BBC: “He was very keen to impress upon me that he wanted to put the country first, he wanted to work with me irrespective of party politics to get things done, to deliver on his growth agenda.

“I was also very clear with him, I have always said I would work with anybody if it is going to help me deliver for the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”