The 20 Hartlepool streets with the most rat pest control call-outs in 2018

We asked the council to provide a list of the streets with the most reported rat sightings in 2018, and they responded with a list of the number of "environmental service requests" for rats per postcode. Below are the streets with five or more call outs over the course of the year. In total, Hartlepool Borough Council dealt with 822 pest control call outs for rats in 2018.

1. TS24 8DN (Furness Street area) 11 call-outs, almost one a month.

2. TS24 9DH (Robson Court area) 10 call-outs.

3. TS26 0PX (Millston Close area) 10 call-outs.

4. TS24 8PH (Brecongill Close area) Nine call-outs.

