The 16 candidates currently standing in the Hartlepool by-election.
The 16 candidates currently standing in the Hartlepool by-election.

The full list of 16 candidates in the May 2021 Hartlepool by-election

Hartlepool goes to the polls on Thursday, May 6, to choose a new MP in the town’s Parliamentary by-election.

By Newsroom
Thursday, 22nd April 2021, 2:23 pm

The contest follows the March 16 resignation of Labour MP Mike Hill, who triumphed with a 3,595 majority at the last General Election, and is the first by-election since the 2019 nationwide poll. Here is the complete list of candidates aiming to represent the town at Westminster.

1. David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)

Mr Bettney, a former solider who works in the oil and gas industry, says: “I’ll work night and day to make sure the Government delivers the investment and services that this town needs to prosper.”

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo

2. Hilton Dawson (North East Party)

Mr Dawson, formerly Labour MP for Lancaster and Wyre, helped launch the North East Party in 2014 and says: “I come to this election out of principle, to make the case for devolved democracy and fair taxation.”

Photo: UGC

Buy photo

3. Nick Delves (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)

Mr Delves, also known as The Incredible Flying Brick, says: "I think we want to move the Houses of Parliament up to Hartlepool because that would make Parliament a more friendly place."

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo

4. Gemma Evans (Women's Equality Party)

Ms Evans says domestic violence is a “huge, huge problem” nationwide and is calling on authorities to be held to account to help ensure victims' safety, adding: "“Harassment and violence is just something that all women are experiencing and we’ve just had enough.”

Photo: UGC

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 5