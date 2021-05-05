The full list of 16 candidates standing in May 6's Hartlepool by-election

Polling stations are due to open at 7am on Thursday, May 6, for the first Parliamentary by-election since the Tories’ nationwide win at the 2019 General Election. Here is the complete list of 16 candidates aiming to replace Labour’s Mike Hill, who resigned suddenly in March, as well as a flavour of their own messages to voters.
1. David Bettney (Social Democratic Party)
Mr Bettney, a former solider who works in the oil and gas industry, says: “I’ll work night and day to make sure the Government delivers the investment and services that this town needs to prosper.”
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Hilton Dawson (North East Party)
Mr Dawson, formerly Labour MP for Lancaster and Wyre, helped launch the North East Party in 2014 and says: “I come to this election out of principle, to make the case for devolved democracy and fair taxation.”
Photo: UGC
3. Nick Delves (Official Monster Raving Loony Party)
Mr Delves, also known as The Incredible Flying Brick, says: "I think we want to move the Houses of Parliament up to Hartlepool because that would make Parliament a more friendly place."
Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Gemma Evans (Women's Equality Party)
Ms Evans says domestic violence is a “huge, huge problem” nationwide and is calling on authorities to be held to account to help ensure victims' safety, adding: "“Harassment and violence is just something that all women are experiencing and we’ve just had enough.”
Photo: UGC