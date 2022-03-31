'The North remembers' - North East communities condemn idea to create 'Margaret Thatcher Day'

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch this week voiced her support in the House of Commons for creating a “Margaret Thatcher Day” in the UK.

Her comments came in response to a question from fellow Conservative MP Sheryll Murray, who asked about steps the Government was taking to encourage more women into politics.

Baroness Thatcher was first elected as an MP in 1959, before becoming the first female British prime minister after the Conservative Party won the general election in 1979.

Margaret Thatcher pictured at at the 1972 Conservative Party Conference in Blackpool, UK, 12th October 1972. Picture: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Readers spoke of the miners’ strike and subsequent pit closures, which occured during her tenure and decimated parts of the North East, Yorkshire and South Wales.

Baroness Thatcher remained PM until 1990. She died in 2013 following a stroke.

Margaret Thatcher Day is currently celebrated in the Falkland Islands every January.

This is what you had to say on our social media pages:

Margaret Thatcher, pictured on general election day, in June 1987. Picture: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

Tom Smith: “That will go down well in the coal fields of the country.”

Diana Lambton: “Personally I don’t think we should have any statues at all of any politicians, they are public servants that's all. Why venerate them to a position that is not warranted.”

Pete Sanderson: “I cannot believe anyone with any connection to the North East would suggest or support such a proposal.”

John Coxon: “Won't go down well in most northern towns and cities.”

George Bolam: “Why don't these Ministers just do their job and leave the rest of us to peacefully forget the Thatcher years, while we get on with healing the scars caused by them.”

Michele Bywater: “I hope not, there’s still lot of pain and hatred for that time in goverment.”

Rebecca Gray: “The North remembers.”

Jeanette Carr: “Very bad idea, she divided the nation. There are more deserving females we could honour.”

Steven Moore: “Least she got stuff done unlike the current government.”

David Esse: “Make it the day the last deep pit shut in the North East.”

Ken Carter: “Like her or loathe her one thing for sure, she was a strong leader and stuck up for Britain and went on to win three landslide victories. But no, we should not have a celebration day.”

