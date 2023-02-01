Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers as part of a new Hartlepool Mayoral Development Corporation.

It is due to “supercharge” investment and cover Oakesway Business Park, retail and leisure land – including Mill House Leisure Centre and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre – along with public realm and civic buildings.

A similar corporation aimed at cutting red tape and speeding up development was announced for Middlesbrough to revamp its town centre.

A new Hartlepool Mayoral Development Corporation aims to speed up regeneration in key parts of the town.

Mayor Houchen said: “I am delighted that our mayoral development corporations for both Middlesbrough and Hartlepool have been endorsed by the Government.

"We have bold and ambitious plans to supercharge investment in both towns by slashing red tape and delivering faster on priorities.

“We will have our new corporations up and running by the end of this financial year – and this backing means the sky is the limit for what we can achieve."

'Delighted'. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen.

Hartlepool’s board will include Learning Curve Group CEO Brenda McLeish, Lisa Molloy, who is the commercial Director of construction firm Strabag, Orangebox Training Solutions CEO Simon Corbett and HMB Accountants director Sarah Bedford.

The plan was supported by Hartlepool Borough Council following an extraordinary meeting in November.