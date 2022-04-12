'They have betrayed the country' - Overwhelming calls for Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to resign over 'Partygate' fines

The Metropolitan Police announced on Tuesday, April 12 that 30 further fines were to be issued by the force in relation to its investigation into lockdown-breaking gatherings at Downing Street.

It was later confirmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak would be among those receiving them.

As the news broke on Tuesday afternoon, the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK group issued a statement calling for their resignations.

The campaign was formed to obtain facts, truth and justice in the name of the lives lost to Covid, and to ensure a Statutory Inquiry into the handling of the pandemic is carried out properly.

In part, the group’s statement said: “There is simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue. Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.

"Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future. If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon are among those also urging resignations.

Many readers in the North East say “it is now time for them to go”, while some asked people to focus on “more important things happening in the world”.

Here’s what you said on our social media pages:

Karen Renton: “Their credibility has gone. It's not great timing but nobody is ever going to trust them again.”

Brenda Hinton: “Yes, sooner the better.”

Michael Nicholson: “Doubt they will. Still have plenty of sycophants licking their boots. They don’t have the backbone to resign.”

David Ford: “Yes, but they won't. Time for the Tories to get rid of their leader. Sack them both.”

Jayne H Lacy: “Why should we all abide the law when people who make the laws break them, even the poor Queen who lost her husband had to sit all alone.”

Gordon Greenman: “Look at the alternative and then have a rethink.”

Rebecca Oman: “They should have resigned years ago ... they do not represent the people of this country.”

Tony Parker: “To do so would require an ounce of integrity which neither have, it won't happen. Best hope is that voters completely defang them in next month’s elections.”

Rita Braden: “There are more important things happening in the world. Stop stirring the pot.”

Stacie Grylls: “Obviously no one knows if another PM and his cabinet could have handled it any better, however neither had the ability to 'lead by example' so clearly no integrity.”

Jim Christelow: “Absolutely, but they won't, they obviously believe they are above the law.”

Paul Shaun Campbell: “Yes definitely, they have betrayed the country by their actions, while many of us followed the rules and couldn’t attend loved ones’ funerals and other events.