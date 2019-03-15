'To win this national award is absolutely fantastic news': Delight as Hartlepool Borough Council's children's services department wins prestigious accolade

Council chiefs are celebrating after the town's children's services department won a prestigious award.

The Local Government Chronicle (LGC) Awards are the biggest celebration of excellence in local government, recognising the teams and individuals making the biggest difference to their communities.

Hartlepool Borough Council was one of eight local authorities to be shortlisted for the Children’s Services of the Year Award and bosses are delighted to have won.

Councillor Brenda Harrison, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Children’s Services Committee, said: “To win this national award is absolutely fantastic news and recognises the outstanding work happening here in Hartlepool.

“Despite nine consecutive years of funding cuts from Central Government, Hartlepool Borough Council has continued to protect Children’s Services and support vulnerable children in the borough.

“I’m delighted the LGC judges have recognised the outstanding work of Children’s Services staff across Hartlepool.”

Sally Robinson, Director of Children's and Joint Commissioning Services at Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “We were delighted to be shortlisted for the Children’s Services of the Year Award, but to actually win the award was a truly wonderful feeling.

“I’m very proud to lead such a fantastic team that puts Hartlepool’s children at the centre of everything we do and this award is credit to all of their hard work.

“The panel said they were particularly impressed with our commitment to young peoples’ voices and our eagerness to learn and share best practice.

“To win this award on the eve of the launch of the new Love Hartlepool campaign – which is all about singing our town's praises and promoting our successes far and wide – seemed particularly fitting.”