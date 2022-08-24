Tory Mayor denies claims that Boris Johnson has offered him House of Lords peerage
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has denied he has been approached on being offered a place in the House of Lords.
Reports at the weekend suggested the region’s Conservative mayor could be offered a peerage by outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his resignation .
But Mr Houchen says nobody in government had mentioned a peerage to him.
He added: “I know nothing about the story. I've not been approached - my focus as ever is on doing what I can to help the people of Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”
Mr Houchen was a strong Mr Johnson supporter and recently warned of a “backlash at the ballot box” as a result of the PM’s impending departure.
The cost of living crisis and inflation reaching more than 10% has seen the Tory mayor grilled about what the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) could be doing in the short term to alleviate some of the woes.
Officials have pointed to its role in the North East and Yorkshire Net Zero Hub to help secure £15.2m to retrofit homes.
The authority has also pointed to business grants and work to improve the walking and cycling network.
Mr Houchen said last week: “There is no denying that the cost of living crisis is hitting hard-working people across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool and I’ve been extremely vocal in calling on Government to reduce this significant burden.
“While my work, and that of the combined authority, is to more widely drive investment, jobs and growth, a number of schemes we’re leading on are having an impact.”