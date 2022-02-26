Hartlepool leaders 'appalled' at unfolding Russian war in messages of support for Ukraine

Councillor Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, and managing director Denise McGuckin issued a joint statement on the war by Russia.

They said: "Like everyone in Hartlepool, we are appalled by the horrific events we are witnessing in Ukraine and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone in the country.”

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer also issued a statement of support for Ukraine via her social media.

People take part in a demonstration on Whitehall, near to the entrance to Downing Street, London, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture PA.

She said: “The UK stands with the people of Ukraine against President Putin’s illegal and indefensible war.

"The UK Government is working with its partners in Europe and across the world to ensure that Putin pays the price for his actions.”

The Ministry of Defence said on Saturday, February 26, that Russian forces were continuing to advance on the capital Kyiv.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Cllr Shane Moore and managing director Denise McGuckin.

Almost 116,000 people are reported to have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Thursday.

Demonstrations against the war have been held across the country, including in London.

Leeds football club had an advertising board message of support for Ukraine for its match on Saturday against Tottenham.

Easington MP Grahame Morris earlier called for Russia to withdraw its troops and return to negotiations with NATO.

He said following the invasion: “A war in Europe is a threat to global peace and security.

“Our international order depends on respecting national sovereignty and security.

“Russia should immediately withdraw troops, and NATO should offer a route to de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.

“Russia cannot safeguard its security through aggression and compromising the security of its neighbour.”

