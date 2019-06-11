BBC bosses have announced that some over-75s will have to pay for their TV licences, which are currently free, from 2020.

The corporation, which was due to take on the financial burden of the licences from the Government next year, confirmed that the concession will only be available to households where someone receives Pension Credit from June 2020. Only around 1.5 million households will be eligible for a free TV licence under the new scheme, while around 3.7million people are expected to lose out. Vote in our poll and tell us what you think of the decision.