Views needed on creating Hartlepool Mayoral Development Corporation to boost town centre regeneration

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen announced plans to create a new Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) in April.

It would be the second of its kind in the region after the South Tees Development Corporation was established in 2017 at the site of the former SSI Steelworks in Redcar.

The consultation for the Hartlepool development corporation focuses on the intention to establish it, its proposed geography and anticipated benefits.

The proposed Hartlepool Mayoral Development Corporation aims to accelerate regeneration in the town centre.

The Tees Valley Combined Authority stated: “The Hartlepool MDC provides an unprecedented opportunity to define the place, its purpose, ambition, values and target market.

"It will give the region the tools to speed up delivery of what we need to build strong foundations, attract private investment, people and businesses, while enhancing the town for residents and visitors.”

It is proposed to cover the Oakesway Business Park at West View, Queens Maeadow and town centre including the Mill House Leisure Centre, Hartlepool Bowls Club, Hartlepool United football ground and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, along with public space and civic buildings.

The combined authority says it will build on existing ambitions and investment.

A full Master Plan reflecting feedback from the consultation is due to be produced in the autumn. It will also feature full details of key activities, outputs and outcomes, including for individual plots of land.

Find out more about the plans at https://orlo.uk/8Erhm.