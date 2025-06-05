A second council by-election in just over two months is to be held after an independent councillor stood down from his role.

Steve Wallace had represented the Throston ward on Hartlepool Borough Council since May 2023 when he was successful in the local elections.

He was elected as a Labour councillor but resigned from the party two months later, citing a “falling out with a certain section” of the political group, before sitting as an independent.

He has now resigned to “hand the baton on to a younger generation” ahead of a by-election on Thursday, July 10.

Mr Wallace, who was former Hartlepool MP Peter Mandelson’s agent, said: “When I was elected in 2023 after a 13-year absence from the council, I was clear that, at 63-years-old, it would be for a maximum of one term and perhaps less than that.

“I’m now a few days away from being 66, becoming a proper OAP and collecting my bus pass, so the time is right for me to hand the baton on to a younger generation.”

Mr Wallace had been due to stand trial at York Crown Court on Monday, January 20, this year after he previously denied an allegation of sexual assault.

But, on the day of the trial, the prosecution dropped the charge and accepted a guilty plea to an alternative count of assault by beating.

The former councillor confirmed those legal proceedings were “not part” of his decision to resign.

Mr Wallace added: “Since I was elected I’ve found the council has lost so much power to change and improve things.

“I find this incredibly frustrating, which, combined with retirement, makes this the right time to step down.”

He gave examples of the Tees Valley Mayor rejecting a council motion to franchise local bus services and the Hartlepool Development Corporation planning board approving proposals for new apartments near Maritime Avenue despite residents’ opposition.

Mr Wallace concluded: “I wish my former council colleagues well but don’t envy them the task ahead.”

Reform’s Amanda Knapper was elected as a councillor for the Throston ward after winning a by-election in May.

Anyone wishing to stand in the July by-election must submit their nomination papers to the council at the Civic Centre by 4pm on Friday, June 13.