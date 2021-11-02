'We all have our part to play' - MP's democracy action call

UK Parliament Week is an annual event taking place from November 1 to 7 which aims to engages people with the UK Parliament, explore what it means and encourage them to get involved.

This year the focus is on how small actions can lead to big changes – encouraging participants to get informed and make an impact on issues they care about – and community groups, local organisations and schools across the country have already signed up to be part of the conversation.

Mr Morris said: “As the MP for Easington I encourage people in my constituency to get involved with UK Parliament Week. Active public participation is vital in a thriving democracy and we all have our part to play.

Easington MP Grahame Morris

"I look forward to seeing how organisations and local groups in East Durham join in, especially the next generation of voters in our schools.”

Last year, almost one million people took part in UK Parliament Week, despite the challenging circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amy Baxter, head of education and engagement at UK Parliament, said: “UK Parliament Week is a great opportunity to get informed, take action and make an impact in Easington and beyond.”

Those who sign up for UK Parliament Week will be sent a free resource kit - tailored for youth groups, primary and secondary schools.