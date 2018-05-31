'We stand as one and say no thank you' - readers react to new councillor plans for Hartlepool

An announcement revealing that Hartlepool is in line to get three new councillors has been criticised by some of the town's electorate.

England's Boundary Commission is appealing for residents in Hartlepool to have their say as work starts to draw up a new pattern of council wards for the borough council - which could see the introduction of three new councillors. This would bring the town's number up to 36. In an online poll created by the Mail, more than 540 people voted to say that their town did not need additional councillors. You can view the result in full below.

This consultation is part of an electoral review, which will re-draw ward boundaries across the borough - and people have until August 6 to submit their views on this first stage. A draft recommendation will then be published by the Commission in October, before a further consultation with the public. The new wards are then scheduled to come into play at council elections in 2020.

Here is how you reacted to the news on social media:

Simon White: "No, should be fewer and become more responsible rather than paying more tax for piecemeal jobs."

Lorraine Bingham: "We don't need anymore."

Graeme Scott: "This is a backward step ... we need fewer councillors not more."

Darren Smith: "Public sector are having to do more work with less resource. Why can't our council follow suit. Less councillors doing more. Just like less police, nurses, teachers all doing more with less resource."

Matthew Barker: "NO we have more than we need already! We are a small town not a city! Hell, cities have less councillors than we do and lower council tax!"

Allison McLean: "Our council budget can't afford them as it is ... why can't they function with 33 and need 3 more... the town hasn't got bigger they're just changing boundaries."

Gerry Raffell: "A complete waste of money."

Alex Carter: "The Headland should go back to being St Hilda ward on its own instead of lumping us in with the Marina and Burbank, three areas which have sod all to do with each other."

Sheila Hope: "Rather have more community bobbies, just saying?"

Stephen Swift: "OMG why don't these people listen to the public who voted them in? We stand as one and say no thank you!"

Donna Mekins: "We need less not more but once again the people who pay your wages won't get a say."

David Wheelhouse: "I'd rather have quality than quantity."

Ann Robinson: "We don't need any more, we can't afford the ones we have. I don't see why I have to pay more tax to fund them."

For more information, visit the Commission’s website here. Members of the public can have their say by writing to The Review Officer (Hartlepool), LGBCE, 14th floor, Millbank Tower, London, SW1P 4QP.