What Hartlepool MP Mike Hill thinks about Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Hartlepool MP Mike Hill says Theresa May’s Brexit deal will be bad for the town.

Mr Hill said the Prime Minister’s 585-page proposed withdrawal agreement does nothing for UK jobs or the economy.

Mrs May faces a battle to get the deal through Parliament and even remain as Prime Minister, with several of her own MPs trying to force a vote of no confidence.

Mr Hill was in the House of Commons for the Prime Minister’s statements on Brexit this week.

Commenting on the current situation, he said: “The Tories are in a shambolic mess, the negotiations have been flawed from the start, hindered by Conservative infighting, and the deal does nothing for UK jobs or the economy.

“It is clear the deal in its current form will not pass a vote in the Commons, but still the Prime Minister tries to cling on.

“She may be going down with the Conservative ship, but I will not let Hartlepool be dragged down with her.

“This is a bad deal for the town, both for remainers and the large majority who voted leave.”

Hartlepool voted overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit in June 2016 at 69.6% compared to 52%-48% nationally.

Voters in the town cast 32,071 ballots in favour of Brexit, compared with 14,029 in favour of staying in the EU. The turnout was 65.5%.

It was one of the highest leave votes in the entire country.

Mr Hill’s Labour Party are set to vote against the proposed deal.

In the Commons, party leader Jeremy Corbyn described the draft withdrawal agreement as a “huge and damaging failure”.

He said: “After two years of bungled negotiations, the Government has produced a botched deal that breaches the Prime Minister’s own red lines and does not meet our six tests.

“The Government is in chaos. Their deal risks leaving the country in an indefinite halfway house without a real say.”

Theresa May has faced increased speculation about her future after key figures, including Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, dramatically quit her Cabinet because they could not support the proposed withdrawal deal.

She has vowed not to quit and on Thursday said: “I believe with every fibre of my being that the course I have set out is the right one for our country and all our people.”

But several Tory MPs have submitted letters of no confidence in Mrs May as Conservative leader, with sources now indicating the number sent to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, may be nearing the 48 needed to trigger a leadership challenge.