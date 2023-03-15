What politicians serving Hartlepool have to say about Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Budget

Headline announcements included making parents with children aged one and two years-old eligible for 30 hours of free childcare.

Other policies include freezing the energy price guarantee at £2,500 for households and freezing fuel duty for drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool’s Conservative MP Jill Mortimer has praised the Budget, stating it will help deliver on the Government’s priorities.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, left, and Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer have both praised the Budget.

Posting on social media, she said: “The Budget delivers on Rishi Sunak’s first priority to halve inflation while similarly tackling the cost of living.

“It’s also great news that the hourly rates paid to providers of free childcare are increasing, as well as incentive payments for people to become childminders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also welcomed plans which will see nuclear energy being classed as environmentally sustainable for investment purposes, with the promise of more public funding.

It comes after EDF extended the life of Hartlepool Power Station by two years.

Conservative Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen added the budget would benefit the region and build on work carried out to date.

He said: “What we’ve had confirmed today is more game-changing support from government that’ll mean we continue the great progress we’ve made over the last few years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Hartlepool Labour Party have criticised the Budget.

Posting on social media, they said it offers “no investment in the town’s hospital, nothing to reduce council tax and no support for small businesses”.