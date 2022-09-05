What Tory politicians serving Hartlepool have to say about new PM Liz Truss

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative politicians in the region have reacted to Liz Truss being named the new leader of the party and the country’s next Prime Minister.

The Foreign Secretary’s victory in the contest over former Chancellor Rishi Sunak was confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Boris Johnson announced in July that he would step down as Prime Minister with Ms Truss expected to meet the Queen on Tuesday to formally take over in Downing Street.

From left, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen and Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

Hartlepool’s MP Jill Mortimer has said she is “excited to see what the future will bring” under her party’s new leader.

She said: “My congratulations go to Liz Truss on her election and I look forward to working with her.

“The important thing is to focus on supporting hard working people through these globally difficult times, and my priority, as ever, remains improving the lives of people in Hartlepool.”

Last year Mrs Mortimer was elected as Hartlepool MP with a majority of almost 7,000, marking the first time the Conservatives held the position in 57 years.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has also congratulated Ms Truss on her victory following the poll among party members.

He said: “She will be a champion for our amazing country and given her track record in supporting Teesside through the establishment of the Teesside Freeport, I’m confident the progress we are making locally will continue at pace.

“To the general public, the contest has been a long and frustrating one but now the Government can get on with tackling the most important issue facing the country in the cost-of-living crisis.

“As Prime Minister, I’m confident Liz will bring a laser like focus and determination to tackling inflation, addressing the cost-of-living crisis and boosting domestic energy supplies.”

Mr Houchen also praised work of the departing Prime Minister in the region and said he is keen to see the continued “levelling up” of Hartlepool and surrounding areas.