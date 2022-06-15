Why Hartlepool might hear a big bang across town on Thursday

Explosions may be heard across Hartlepool as part of an old industrial site on Teesside is demolished.

By Mark Payne
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:56 pm

The Tees Valley Combined Authority has given notice to the public of a demolition at the Teesworks site at Redcar.

It is due to take place on Thursday, June 16, at 7pm when a section of the former sinter plant will be brought down.

The combined authority has apologised in advance for any inconvenience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Demolition work is taking place to clear the former SSI steel site at Teesworks in Redcar. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

The huge plant produced sinter for the blast furnace.

Clearance of the site will pave the way for a collection of industrial, power and hydrogen businesses which aim to produce “net zero” carbon operations.

It includes a pioneering £150m facility which will turn non-recyclable residual waste into renewable gas and is due to create more than 200 jobs.

While Thursday’s blast is not expected to affect Hartlepool’s current view of the site, the sound may still be potentially heard across town.

Read More

Read More
Update on plans to transform arson-hit Hartlepool landmark into boutique hotel
HartlepoolTeesside