The Tees Valley Combined Authority has given notice to the public of a demolition at the Teesworks site at Redcar.

It is due to take place on Thursday, June 16, at 7pm when a section of the former sinter plant will be brought down.

The combined authority has apologised in advance for any inconvenience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Demolition work is taking place to clear the former SSI steel site at Teesworks in Redcar. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images.

The huge plant produced sinter for the blast furnace.

Clearance of the site will pave the way for a collection of industrial, power and hydrogen businesses which aim to produce “net zero” carbon operations.

It includes a pioneering £150m facility which will turn non-recyclable residual waste into renewable gas and is due to create more than 200 jobs.