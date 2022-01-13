Why Hartlepool MP is keeping quiet on PM's 'bring your own booze' gathering

Mr Johnson confirmed he attended the gathering in the Downing Street Garden on May 20, 2020, for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff”, claiming he believed it to be a work event.

Sir Keir Starmer, Leader of the Labour Party, was among those calling for the PM’s resignation, urging him to “do the decent thing” at PMQs on Wednesday, January 12, while many North East MPs have also had their say on the matter.

Following a request for her response, the office of Conservative Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has stated she does not wish to make any comment on the matter until the investigation into the issue has been concluded.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jill Mortimer in Hartlepool after she won last May's town by-election.