Why Hartlepool MP Mike Hill will vote against Theresa May’s Brexit deal

Town MP Mike Hill will vote against May’s Brexit deal and says both remainers and leavers in Hartlepool have asked him to ‘put the deal down’.

Hartlepool had one of the highest leave votes in the entire country.

Theresa May. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

And Mr Hill says the majority of people in Hartlepool have not changed their mind that “anything other than leaving the EU is an option”.

Speaking to the Mail, he said: “Over the weeks I have thought long and hard about the meaningful vote.

“I have certainly taken account of the emails and letters that have been sent to me, and for me personally, I’m clear that Hartlepool remains, in the majority, a town that just wants to get on with it and get out of the EU with the best deal possible - and that deal is certainly not Mrs May’s.”

Hartlepool voted overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit in June 2016 at 69.6% compared to 52%-48% nationally.

Voters in the town cast 32,071 ballots in favour of Brexit, compared with 14,029 in favour of staying in the EU. The turnout was 65.5%.

Prime Minister Theresa May needs at least 320 votes in the House of Commons to push through her plans for Brexit.

The Labour Party is set to vote against the proposed deal with Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn calling the withdrawal agreement as a “huge and damaging failure” in the House of Commons.

Mr Hill said: “I’m voting against the deal. I have received hundreds upon hundreds of emails both of remainers and leavers asking me to vote the deal down, it’s not a good deal for either of them.

“The clear mandate from Hartlepool, for me and my personal opinion in any case is that it’s a bad deal.

“Who knows if there are to be any changes between now and Tuesday - I doubt that very much.”

Theresa May has not faced any easy journey bringing the proposed deal to the House of Commons and faced a number of resignations including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab who left her Cabinet because he could not support the proposed withdrawal deal.

Many MPs are opposed to the ‘backstop agreement’ designed to prevent a hard Irish border which could last “indefinitely” and the UK could not “lawfully exit” without EU agreement.

Mr Hill added: “It leaves us in an indefinite relationship with the EU on the backstop between Northern Ireland and Ireland.

“It means we have to obey EU rules for an indefinite period of time without having a place at the table.

“We can’t even be involved in future decision making, it prolongs the relationship we have without giving a clear sign of exit.”