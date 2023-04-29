Your election candidates in the Hartlepool Borough Council Manor House ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Manor House ward have to say:

From left, Ben Clayton, Donna Hotham and Steve Wright. No picture was provided for Angela Jackson.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Ben Clayton (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“Hartlepool has a bright future if we can secure a council focused on what local residents tell us they need and want; clean streets, safe neighbourhoods and a strong local economy.

“An Independent and Conservative coalition has led our council since 2019.

“They’ve raised council tax, imposed increases on allotment fees and parking charges, cut our local services and piled on the pressure with brown bin charges and disabled parking charges.

“Enough is enough. Our town deserves better!

“A Labour council will:1. Freeze council tax;2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.

Donna Hotham (Liberal Democrat).

“Send a message to the Conservatives in this election and back Labour.”

“My name is Donna and I’ve lived in Hartlepool now for 30 years.

“I was faced with a difficult upbringing, raised by a single parent who passed away when I was 11 and then by my aunt who I am forever thankful for.

Steve Wright (Reform UK).

“I am involved in local education as school governor at Manor Academy and Dyke House Academy, and active within the local community, instigating the closure of the gate along St. Patrick’s shops after meetings with police, councillors, fire brigade, and local workers, only for the council to reopen the gate.

“Alongside my friends The Wombles I have led litter picks around Manor House. Protecting our green areas and public paths. I have also been in regular contact with the council, helping to fight fly-tipping.

“Keeping Hartlepool clean is part of the reason why I want to be a local councillor.”

Angela Jackson (Conservative Party)

(No statement or picture provided)

“My name is Steve Wright. I am an army veteran who has lived on our estate since it was built.

“I went to Rift House and Manor schools, and know the problems on our estate.

“I am standing for Reform because we need a change. We need better parking in our ward and we need our buses to run at night.

“We must also deal with anti-social behaviour and deal with the litter problem.

“Despite all these problems, our council tax is one of the highest in the country.

