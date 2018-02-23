Pools supporters trust says it has 'viable' rescue plan in event of administration

Hartlepool United Supporters Trust says it believes it has a viable rescue plan in place should the club go into administration.

The supporters trust released a new statement in which it says it is planning for the worst while also hoping for the best.

Pools' financial problems could see the club go into administration meaning a 10 point deduction and uncertainty over being able to fulfil its fixtures.

Chairman Pam Duxbury said last weekend she is hopeful a takeover will be completed soon.

A Swedish consortium including Ostersund chairman Daniel Kindberg is considering whether to make a move for Pools.

The supporters trust is set to meet with Duxbury on Saturday to raise some issues on behalf of members, and it has contacted club owner John Blackledge for an update following his meeting with potential investors in London.

Nick Igoe, a financial consultant to Supporters Direct, has looked at the club's books for the supporters trust and is expected to make a report for the trust's board by the middle of next week.

The trust's statement said: "Much of the report will be covered by the Non- Disclosure Agreement we signed with the club, but we should hopefully be able to provide members with a summary of our thoughts at the back end of next week."

Regarding what the trust may do in the event of administration, it adds: "A few people have contacted us asking if there is still a Rescue Plan in place should the club enter Administration, and the short answer is that there is.

"Again unfortunately due to us having a Confidentiality Agreement in place with the Council we cannot go into great detail, but we believe it is viable and would result in the club being able to continue as Hartlepool United, subject to the potential sanctions from the League that we mentioned in that statement.

"As it stands we can see little merit for Mr Blackledge in liquidating the club, though of course the Trust Board must still plan for the worst while hoping for the best.

"Finally can we just remind people that every game and every point is vital, so we would again ask that you get behind the team and the Caretaker Manager on Saturday.

"The support from the fans last Saturday was fantastic - more of the same please."