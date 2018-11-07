Popworld gets ready to welcome partygoers to Hartlepool nightclub scene

A new bar is set for its glittering launch after a refit turned a pub into a party bar.

Hartlepool is braced to welcome Popworld to its nighttime scene when it opens its doors for the first time on Thursday, November 15.

The chain is renowned for championing 90s cheese and noughties’s nostalgia.

Its bosses say customers should expect live performances, inflatables, props and mountains of confetti. Since the business launched in Southampton, the chain of pop-themed nightclubs has seen four years of growth with the new bar to become one of 33 across the country.

It has been created through a revamp of the former Yates pub in Victoria Road, with five more jobs added to its 13 staff through the change.

Bosses say its launch nights will kick off with a bang as its opening weekend features a VIP party and its Pop Shop.

The celebrations will continue over the opening weekend, on Friday and Saturday, with street performers to feature in the entertainment.

Customers will be able to enjoy a wide range of deals on cocktails including the ultimate party starter, the Popworld signature sharer, the Partini.

The venue will also offer a VIP experience, with bookable booths and cocktail masterclasses being offered by the bar.

Jamie Rosenfeld, brand manager at Popworld, said: “We are so excited to bring Popworld to Hartlepool for the first time.

“We have had such great success over the past few years and are continuing to grow as a brand, throwing unforgettable parties across the UK.

“With this new site we can’t wait to show off what we are all about and provide a great party for all.”

Popworld’s north bars include Newcastle, York, Leeds, Selby, Sheffield, Bolton and Manchester.

The bar is owned by Stonegate Pubs, which runs 690 pubs under brands including Yates, along with Classic Inns, Proper Pubs, Town Pub and Kitchen, Slug and Lettuce, Venues, Walkabout, All Day Long and The Common Room.