Princess Charlotte arrives for first day of school - accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Accompanied by her parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and her big brother Prince George, the four year old arrived at the school gates of Thomas's Battersea in west London this morning, holding her mum's hand.

Prince William told Helen Hasham, head of the lower school, that Charlotte was very excited about her first day.

Charlotte follows in her brothers footsteps as she enrols in the reception class at the 18,915 GBP per year school.

The normally very confident Charlotte clung to her mothers hand as they approached the school, perhaps showing a few signs of nerves.

The day is sure to be an emotional occasion for Prince William and mum of three Kate, 37, who was forced to miss Georges first day at school in September 2018 due to severe morning sickness.

Charlotte was greeted by Helen Hasham, head of the lower school, who appeared excited to meet her.

The four year old will be known as Charlotte Cambridge to her teachers and friends, while her older brother is known as George Cambridge.