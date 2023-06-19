Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Dent Street following reports of blaze in an alleyway at around 1.30pm on Saturday, June 17.

Two fire engines attended the incident and remained at the scene until 1.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 17/06/2023 at 13.35pm on York Road in Hartlepool. Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool. Fire in alleyway, no damage to property. One hose reel used to extinguish fire. We got the stop call around 13.49.”

A property in Dent Street was damaged following a fire./Photo: Frank Reid

The fire service also dealt with a blaze on the land behind Teesbay Retail Park at 6.42pm on Friday, June 16.

One fire engine from Hartlepool attended and extinguished the grass fire, which caused by smoking materials.

Crews left the scene at 7.08pm.