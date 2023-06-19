News you can trust since 1877
Property damaged after fire in Hartlepool street

A property was damaged after a fire in an alleyway in Hartlepool.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:44 BST

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Dent Street following reports of blaze in an alleyway at around 1.30pm on Saturday, June 17.

Two fire engines attended the incident and remained at the scene until 1.50pm.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called to an incident on 17/06/2023 at 13.35pm on York Road in Hartlepool. Two fire engines in attendance from Hartlepool. Fire in alleyway, no damage to property. One hose reel used to extinguish fire. We got the stop call around 13.49.”

A property in Dent Street was damaged following a fire./Photo: Frank ReidA property in Dent Street was damaged following a fire./Photo: Frank Reid
A property in Dent Street was damaged following a fire./Photo: Frank Reid
The fire service also dealt with a blaze on the land behind Teesbay Retail Park at 6.42pm on Friday, June 16.

One fire engine from Hartlepool attended and extinguished the grass fire, which caused by smoking materials.

Crews left the scene at 7.08pm.

The cause of the fires has not been confirmed yet.

