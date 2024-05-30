£30k for 30 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A North East-based digital and cyber security consultancy has pledged to raise £30,000 throughout 2024 to honour 30 years in business.

As a people-first organisation, Waterstons agreed that the 30th anniversary celebrations should have a community focus, so the 300-strong team pledged to raise a minimum of £30,000 throughout this special year through a series of challenges and fundraising activities, for four selected charities including St Cuthbert’s Hospice.

CEO, Michael Stirrup, said: “Our organisation has always been focused on how we can support our people, our clients and our communities, so it made sense to come together and make a real difference to charities that mean something to our team.

“The charities were chosen by our people through voting, and we’re proud to be supporting local as well as national organisations.”

The Waterstons team taking on the UK Three Peaks

St Cuthbert’s Hospice, which supports people with life-limiting illnesses across County Durham, supporting not only the individual, but also their families, from diagnosis to their last days, was chosen by the Durham team through a vote.

Teams have pledged to take on several challenges including the Durham City Run Festival, a sponsored to climb Snowdon at sunrise, and take on the UK Three Peaks.

Stew Hogg, Associate Director for Cyber Security at Waterstons explained why the team chose the three peaks: “As a cyber security division, we’ve wanted to take on this challenge for a while, but our 30th anniversary and the fundraising pledge meant now is the perfect time.

“As individuals, a team and a company, we are proud to support not only organisations close to our hearts, but also each other. This will not only challenge our physical and mental strength, but also our bonds as a team which we hope will only become stronger as a result.”

The team of 20 will take on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon in a 24-hour period on July 5th.

To find out more about the challenges, and donate, visit www.waterstons.com/waterstons30

For more information, to get involved or suggest challenges the team could take on, get in touch at [email protected]

