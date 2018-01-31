Pub rebranding serves up 10 jobs for Hartlepool

Ten jobs have been created as a Hartlepool pub re-opens following refurbishment work.

The Owton Lodge pub, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, has reopened as a Sizzling Pub & Grill following two weeks of remodeling work.

Team members (L-R)Jon McClay, Laura Howe, James Grey, Angela Miller, Ben Foebes, Dannii Gardener and General Manager Adam Bairstow are looking forward to welcoming back the people of Hartlepool to the new look pub

It was officially opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Hartlepool, Councillor Paul and Mary Beck, at a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony.

Bosses at the re-opened venue say 10 jobs have been created.

It comes as the pub has also vowed to boost community charities, including a Macmillan fund aimed at helping patients who are suffering from cancer, which is among the mayor’s chosen charities.

Bosses say the pub and its staff are planning a host of fundraising events and activities in the upcoming months, aiming to raise money and awareness for charities which help the community.

The pub’s general manager, Adam Bairstow, thanked the Mayor and Mayoress for taking part in the opening ceremony.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, Mr Bairstow said: “We’re so pleased at how brilliant Owton Lodge Sizzling Pub & Grill looks following the refurbishment, and we were thrilled to have the Mayor and Mayoress cut the ceremonial ribbon for us.

“We’re looking forward to fundraising for a number of charities which help the local community, including the Mayor’s chosen charity Macmillan which provides vital support services to those affected by cancer.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to announce our support for a great cause, and we hope as many people as possible will get behind our fundraising efforts.

“Bringing the new look Sizzling Pub & Grill to Hartlepool is really exciting for the whole team.

“At Sizzling Pub & Grill, we want to offer good food and good value for all our guests, and we’re thrilled to be providing the area with a new dining destination that does that in a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere.

“The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment. ”

Following the refurbishment, Owton Lodge will look to support Macmillan and the wider local community with a calendar of fundraising initiatives throughout the year.