Pupils and parents have egg-cellent fun for Easter

Talented youngsters at a Hartlepool primary school put their artistic skills to good use and had fun at the same time.

Children at Eskdale Academy in the town took part in a day of craft making to prepare for Easter weekend.

Eskdale Academy pupils, twins Faith (left) and Hope Brazil, three, with their mum Demi Thompson, 21, after making their Easter Bonnets.

All the children in each age groups across the school invited their parents and carers along to join them in the day of fun to celebrate the season.

Gillian Harrison, business manager at the Eskdale Road school, said everyone had a great day making Easter bonnets and decorating Easter eggs and they were pleased to have all the parents into the school.

And, she said the whole day had been a massive success.

Mrs Harrison said: “All the children loved it, they had a fantastic day. They had so much fun.

“It was such a huge success that we are thinking about making it an annual event.”

During the day the children and their mums and dads had fun making their Easter hats, as well as lots of gifts and goodies being made to sell at the school’s Easter fair.

Mrs Harrison, said all the money made from the fair will go towards school funds for the children.

She said: “All the year groups made items to sell.

“And, we had some lovely cakes made and donated for the fair.”

Mrs Harrison said the school currently has places available for nursery youngsters to start in September.

The academy currently houses a two-year-old nursery and three-year-old nursery unit.

Both of these units offer morning and afternoon sessions organised by experienced, warm and caring staff, who support, nurture and encourage the children to ‘Believe and Achieve’.

Anyone who is interested in the vacancies for September can contact Mrs Harrison at the school on 01429 272255 for more information or to arrange a visit of the premises.