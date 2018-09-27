Question Time to be broadcast from North East tonight

Political debate programme Question Time is to be broadcast from the North East tonight.

Bishop Auckland in County Durham will be the setting for the BBC1 show, which airs at 10.45pm.

David Dimbleby presents an hour of topical debate from Bishop Auckland.

On the panel are Conservative backbencher and leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, chairman of the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn supporter Ian Lavery MP, columnist for The Sun and The Times newspapers and associate editor of The Spectator Rod Liddle.

Also taking part in the debate will be comedian and former Labour advisor Ayesha Hazarika, and director of the think-tank Demos and former advisor to Nick Clegg Polly Mackenzie.