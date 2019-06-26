Reaching out to Hartlepool residents about greener travel options
A healthy travel organisation is taking its message to people’s front doors in a new campaign.
Travel advisors from Let’s Go Tees Valley aim to visit about 3,000 homes with information on greener, healthier and cheaper car-free travel options.
They will be calling at homes at Clavering, Bishop Cuthbert and Throston, to offer information on bus services, rail travel and walking and cycling maps from now until Wednesday, August 21.
The team will also be working with jobseekers by running regular sessions over the summer months at Hartlepool Job Centre.
And jobseekers will get a free bike service plus £30 in bike parts which is available through the Hartlepool Active Travel Hub initiative.
Councillor Shane Moore, Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “This is a great opportunity for residents to learn more about sustainable ways to travel in Hartlepool and across Tees Valley whether they are travelling to work or college or looking for work.
“It’s especially good news for jobseekers.”
Let’s Go Tees Valley is funded by the Department of Transport’s Access Fund. Supported by Tees Valley Combined Authority, the programme is delivered by the local authorities for Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, and Stockton-on-Tees.
Alex Kay, sustainable travel officer at Let’s Go Tees Valley, added: “We hope that the advice we offer will encourage people to be more active, save money and improve the environment in their local community”
More details from www.letsgoteesvalley.co.uk